Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in September

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.3 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.79. 63,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $36.81.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPXWF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.