Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 25.1%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,828,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 1,461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,705. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

