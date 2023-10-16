Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.23

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 75516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,988,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

