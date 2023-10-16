Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.66. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 16,364 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

