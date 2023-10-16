Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $34.30

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $33.05. Li Auto shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 524,551 shares changing hands.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

