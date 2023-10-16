Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $211.86

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $211.86, but opened at $202.69. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 27,195 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

