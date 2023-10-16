Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.78. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 480,431 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

