Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Down to $73.35

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.35, but opened at $71.35. Henry Schein shares last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 193,223 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

