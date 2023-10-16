Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $2.75 to $2.25. The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.27. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 816,690 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGY. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 713,728 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,629,156 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $907.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 7.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

