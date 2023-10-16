Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 665,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 692,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 537,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 835,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 176,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 27,957.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 156,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

