Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 143,437 shares.The stock last traded at $38.19 and had previously closed at $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $933.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.