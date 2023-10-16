Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.61. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 94,712 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $548.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 16,341,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,961 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 377,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,062,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,331,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 417,107 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,373,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.