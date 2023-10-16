Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
