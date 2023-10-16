Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Compass Group Stock Performance

About Compass Group

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 169,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

