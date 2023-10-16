Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,791,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 34,635,203 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

