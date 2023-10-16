Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Gap Down to $90.02

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.02, but opened at $88.21. Nelnet shares last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NNI

Nelnet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 51.62 and a quick ratio of 51.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.