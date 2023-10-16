iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 141,367 shares.The stock last traded at $55.85 and had previously closed at $55.76.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.