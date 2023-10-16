Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $246.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $199.01 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.