NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

NKE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.27. 1,979,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,255,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.