The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $199.01 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

