Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $358.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

