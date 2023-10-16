Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,912,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7 %

RGA stock opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

