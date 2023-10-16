Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

ET stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.