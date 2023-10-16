Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

ISRG stock opened at $275.75 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.