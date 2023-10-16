Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.12 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

