Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCX opened at $35.70 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.