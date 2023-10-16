Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 193,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 429,432 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $684.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

