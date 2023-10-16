ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Down 5.5% This Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $13.55 million and $68,399.49 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

