FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 177,140 shares.The stock last traded at $39.04 and had previously closed at $39.08.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.