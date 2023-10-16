UnlimitedIP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $123,883.78 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 102% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.61357119 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $125,262.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.