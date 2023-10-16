Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 6.2%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 584,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,758,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $578.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Digital stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 14,390.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Applied Digital worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.