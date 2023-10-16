Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.06. 619,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,558,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.