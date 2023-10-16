Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 4.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 11,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 209,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $790.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

