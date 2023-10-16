Tiaa Fsb Has $192.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $192,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,371,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,956,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 510,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.42. 19,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,059. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $215.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

