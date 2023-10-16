Tiaa Fsb Sells 224,816 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,816 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 3.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $351,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,059,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.15. 260,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

