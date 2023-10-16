Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,979,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 14.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 4.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,981,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.73. 6,724,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

