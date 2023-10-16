Tiaa Fsb Sells 69,700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 260,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

