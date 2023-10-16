iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Position Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,351 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 31.97% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $547,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,989 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,294 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,481 shares during the period.

IWX traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $65.47. 7,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

