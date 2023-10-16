iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Tiaa Fsb’s 3rd Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 11.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,421,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.14. 86,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,588. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

