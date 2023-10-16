BMS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.80. 102,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,130. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.38 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

