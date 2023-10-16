U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

View Our Latest Report on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.