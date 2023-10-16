NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

