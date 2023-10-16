BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $462.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.53. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

