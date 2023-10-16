BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31,958 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,958 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $146.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

