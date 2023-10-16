BMS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300,301 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 553,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

