First National Corp MA ADV Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt makes up about 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,662. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

