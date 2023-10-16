BMS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

