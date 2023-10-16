BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.12 on Monday, hitting $306.95. The company had a trading volume of 228,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.30. The firm has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

