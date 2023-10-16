United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

