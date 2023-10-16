Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. 609,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,379. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

