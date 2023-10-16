Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. 216,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,383. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Mattel’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

